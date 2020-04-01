Home | News | General | Ken Saro-Wiwa’s son dies of COVID-19 in UK

Menegian, son of the late environmentalist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, has died of coronavirus in London, the United Kingdom.

His sister, Noo, in an emotional Facebook post on Thursday, said the deceased had underlying conditions.

The post read, “We said goodbye to my brother, Gian, on Monday.

“He had COVID-19 combined with underlying health conditions. Gian was the smartest and most talented out of all of us: a champion sprinter at school, a poet, an artist, budding engineer, a self-taught guitarist and pianist.

“But mental health issues limited his life from age 16 onwards.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...