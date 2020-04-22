BREAKING: COVID-19 cases in Nigeria reach 782
Nigeria has recorded three new deaths and the first triple figure of coronavirus.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 117 new cases Tuesday night.
The agency gave the update on Twitter.
It was the first time that Nigeria’s toll crossed the 100-mark since the index case was reported in the country.
Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases with 59 from zero the previous day.
NCDC reported 29 in FCT, 14 in Kano, 6 in Borno, 4 in Katsina, 3 in Ogun, 1 in Rivers and 1 in Bauchi.
“As at 11:25 pm 21st April there are 782 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.”
“Discharged: 197; Deaths: 25,” it tweeted.
