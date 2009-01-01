Home | News | General | Breaking: Adamawa reportedly records first COVID-19 case

Adamawa State has recorded its first COVID-19 case, SaharaReporters can confirm.

A returnee from Kano, who earlier submitted himself for test, disclosed his status during a chat with SaharaReporters.

The man, who has been on self-isolation since returning to the state from Kano last week, told SaharaReporters that he was informed of his infection of the virus on Wednesday morning by the COVID-19 Containment Committee in Adamawa.

He said, "I got a call from the COVID-19 Containment Committee this morning, informing me that my result showed I'm positive for the virus."

The state government is yet to officially announce the case.

When contacted, Chairman of the committee, who is also Secretary to the State Government, Bashiru Ahmad, simply said, "I will call you back."

