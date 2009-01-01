Home | News | General | Top Buhari's aide sends big message to Ronaldo amid coronavirus lockdown (Barca fans wont like this)

Bashir Ahmad, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, has revealed he is a big fan of Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ahmad's comments on social media did in fact prove that he is a follower of the Portuguese superstar but it would rather get Barcelona fans provoked.

Barcelona are currently looking for a sponsor to rename their stadium Camp Nou and use the funds to support the fight with COVID-19.

The stadium has never got a new name ever since it was built in 1957 and it now looks set to be christened for the 2020-21 campaign.

A statement made by the Catalan club reads: "Revenue will be used to fund research projects and the worldwide fight against the pandemic," the club said.

"FC Barcelona and the Barca Foundation consider it a necessity that at this time of humanitarian crisis, the institution should use all its resources to fight against the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences."

Ahmad went on his Twitter handle to send a big message to Ronaldo regarding the naming of the home ground of his fiercest rival Lionel Messi.

"Dear @Cristiano buy and rename it CR7."

Barcelona fans would not be happy with the statement and it does not look realistic that the 35-year-old would be interested in venturing into such business.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has played with a bunch of the best players in the world during his career in England, Spain, and Italy.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner started his career with Sporting Lisbon then joined Manchester United where he won his first Champions League before moving to Real Madrid and later to Juventus.

CR7's astonishing career has won him individual and team laurels in all the leagues he has played in the last 14 years.

The Portuguese icon has named his ultimate XI which is based on the players he has spent most his playing time with.

[embedded content]

