Covid-19 is real but this is how local herbs helped me cure it - Edo speaker Frank Okiye reveals

- Frank Okiye, Edo state speaker, said early treatment is what saved him from coronavirus infection

- Okiye, who just recovered from the pandemic, noted that Covid-19 ''is not a death sentence"

- The Edo speaker also linked his fast recovery to local herbs and other med'ication prescribed by health officials

Frank Okiye, Edo state House of Assembly speaker, has called for a collective fight against the coronavirus pandemic as he survived the scare of the virus after testing negative twice.

Legit.ng recalls Okiye tested positive to the global pandemic and the information of his Covid-19 status was disclosed by the Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, while briefing journalists on Wednesday, March 25.

He was said to have contracted the disease during his visit to the United Kingdom and was afterwards subjected to treatment after showing symptoms.

But speaking on Tuesday, April 21, on his survival journey, Okiye disclosed that what saved him was early treatment after he became symptomatic.

Frank Okiye, Edo state speaker, said early treatment is what saved him from coronavirus.

Okiye, who thanked Governor Godwin Obaseki for his leadership in handling the crisis, noted that though no vaccine solution has been discovered for the Covid-19, "the virus is not a death sentence" as people claimed.

“The virus is not a death sentence... it is common knowledge that the virus has no cure or vaccine. It is not a death sentence. People should take the directives of the government and health experts on social distancing and other instructions seriously.

“What saved the day for me was early treatment. The test was carried out after I became symptomatic. It is better to know your status early enough.

“Suspecting that I was exposed, I needed to save my family, so I contacted the commissioner for Health who came with a team of medical professionals to inspect the place set up for my self-isolation," Okiye said.

The Edo speaker also revealed that he became "destabilised" after testing positive to the pandemic but interaction with people gave him the confidence.

On how he overcame the virus with local herbs, the speaker said: "I started overcoming the virus with local herbs and medic'ation.

"I was placed on dru'gs to deal with the symptoms. Few days later, I started feeling better. Mine was with mild symptoms. I was not hit hard by the virus.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Jesse Otegbayo, the chief medical director of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, has made some insightful revelation into how he battled coronavirus as a patient.

The UCH chief medical director revealed that he "took Vitamin C a lot" and took chloroquine based on the recommendation of his physician.

Otegbayo also said the isolation period made him feel like a prisoner, though he "had to keep my spirit very high in line with what the Bible prescribes."

