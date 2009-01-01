Home | News | General | Chelsea launch incredible bid for £47million-worth AC Milan star

Frank Lampard has been keen on replacing the not too impressive goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga when the summer transfer window opens and Chelsea are prepared to move for the AC Milan number one shot stopper, according to SunSport.

Donnarumma who was worth more before the outbreak of the novel coronavirus may now be available for a reduced fee of £47million this summer.

Chelsea have been faced with goalkeeping problems in recent times with the £71million worth Kepa Arrizabalaga condemned to the bench before coronavirus forced the season to be suspended.

Willy Caballero replaced the Chelsea number one in goal following four consecutive losses, before the veteran came to the rescue and returned the team to winning ways against Liverpool and Everton.

It was gathered that Blues’ boss Lampard is still not convinced and will now launch a bid for the Milan goalie that has been impressive in recent times.

Donnarumma could be available for £47million this summer, with Milan desperately seeking to raise funds; the goalie is expected to provide better option for the Stamford Bridge side should they let Kepa leave.

The 21-year-old’s current deal at the Serie A side runs until the summer of 2021 and he has been linked with several big clubs in Europe including Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian international is also said to be working on his English ahead of a prospective Premier League switch.

Donnarumma came through Milan's academy and has already made 190 appearances for the club.

Ighalo could leave Old Trafford as Man United give him strong condition to get permanent deal

