I’m not educating my children to be rich, I’m educating them to be happy - Naira Marley

- Naira Marley has shared some interesting ways in which he is raising his kids

- The father of 4 revealed he is educating his children to be happy and not to be rich

- The controversial singer made this known in a tweet shared to his official Twitter account

Due to the growing hardship in Nigeria, it is common to hear parents and future parents talk about how they intend to give their children the best education in other to help them be financially buoyant in future.

Well, this is not the case with controversial singer and father of 4, Naira Marley. The singer who almost always manages to be on the unpopular side of things, revealed his reason for educating his kids is quite different.

According to him, he is educating them to be happy. He tweeted:"I’m not educating my children to be rich. I’m educating them to be happy."

The singer whose real name is Azeez Fashola, took to Twitter recently, to speak on what would make people on the micro-blogging site happy.

According to Marley, it is only giveaway that can make Nigerians on Twitter happy. He wrote: “The only thing that can make Nigerians happy on Twitter is giveaway.”

A while back, the Nigerian social media platforms were agog with massive reactions after the controversial rapper in a subtle way, revealed that he does not believe in coronavirus.

The post which went viral, had many Nigerians slamming him for his ignorance. Well, it appears the singer is anything but remorseful about how damaging and misleading his tweets may have been.

