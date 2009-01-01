Home | News | General | Ekiti state governor speaks on possibility of COVID-19 spreading to all states

- Governor Kayode Fayemi has suggested that the viral coronavirus is likely to spread to all Nigerian states

- The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) chairman explained that the remaining states not affected might not escape the COVID-19 pandemic

- The Ekiti state governor noted that despite the preventive measure put in place COVID-19 continues to spread

Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi on Tuesday, April 21, suggested that the global pandemic called coronavirus is likely to spread across all states in Nigeria.

Fayemi, who serves as the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) disclosed this during a Skype interview on Politics Today.

Ever since the index case was recorded back in February, the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that the pandemic has spread to a total of 25 states, including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

Fayemi believes that despite preventive measures such as lockdown, restriction of movement and gatherings in many states, the virus will continue to spread.

Ekiti state governor says states yet to record any COVID-19 case might not escape the pandemic.

He said: “From everything we’ve heard from NCDC, which is the specialist body in charge, there is nothing to suggest that it would not spread to all the 36 states. So, we are in for a long ride.”

“We are very concerned. If you look at the number of times we met over the last one month. We’ve had five meetings which focused almost exclusively on COVID-19 and its spread and the concomitant economic effects on the Nigerian citizens.”

While noting that governors are trying to use all their capacity to fight the pandemic, Fayemi warned that the pandemic is not entertainment.

The Ekiti state governor called on Nigerians to seriously play their part and follow directives and protocols in order to complement the actions of the government.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) director-general, is of the opinion that every Nigerian state will have its share of the global pandemic called coronavirus.

Ihekweazu made the disclosure while speaking on Channels Television breakfast show, Sunrise Daily, on Thursday, April 16. The NCDC boss stressed that though the federal government was making efforts to further curb the spread of the virus, it has been a tough task.

He said: “Now, COVID-19 is on a much larger scale – at the moment in 22 states but it will grow to every state in Nigeria, there is no reason why it won’t – it is a respiratory virus.”

In other news, President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged by Nigerian governors to reform the mode of distribution of palliatives to vulnerable Nigerians affected by the coronavirus impact.

This was disclosed by Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state who also serves as the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) during a teleconference with the president on Tuesday, April 14.

Fayemi during the online meeting briefed Buhari on how the distribution of palliatives to vulnerable persons was limited.

