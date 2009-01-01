Home | News | General | COVID-19: Falz comes for Nigerian legislators as he reacts to video of Kenyan HOA member calling out older colleagues

Nigerian singer and actor Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz the bahd guy is renowned for being outspoken about societal issues.

Through his songs, the young singer makes sure to pass a message across to either the government or his audience and it does not look like it is stopping anytime soon.

Recently, the Bop Daddy crooner took to his social media page to throw a shade at the Nigerian legislators. Falz shared a video of some legislators from an unnamed African country.

In the video posted on his official Instagram page, a legislator was seen reminding the speaker about his instructions. The unnamed man said that the speaker has instructed legislators from 58 years and above not to come to the national assembly.

The man went ahead to mention the legislators present in the room and are 58 years and above. According to him, he is not making a mockery of them, he is just concerned for them.

He stated that he made his observation out of love as he does not want them to be hurt from the coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting to the video, the Nigerian singer asked that if such happened in the country, how many legislators would remain in the room.

Falz said this to mean that many of the Nigerian legislators are old men.

Watch the video below:

