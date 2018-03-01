Home | News | General | Ohanaeze Ndigbo demands unconditional release of Ebonyi Journalist
NSC: Keeping the ports running despite COVID-19
New Chief of Staff: Oshiomhole, APC leadership told to recommend Abba Kyari’s replacement

Ohanaeze Ndigbo demands unconditional release of Ebonyi Journalist



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
Kidnapping, banditry, others alien in S-East — Ohanaeze
ohanaeze

…beg Gov Umahi to intervene.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has described the arrest of Ebonyi State Journalist, the correspondent of Vanguard, Mr Peter Okutu over the publication of Military invasion in ohakwu Lga, as an attempt to disrupt the freedom of the press and Urge the authorities holding him to release him unconditionally. 
The OYC in a statement,  appealed to the State Governor, Dave Umahi to pardon and direct the release of Mr Peter Okutu, as the news of the arrest would destroy the good works and the integrity he had built across the country, The Igbo Youths also Urge journalists to report news that will not destroy the fragile peace we enjoy in the South East, Igbo Youths have the implicit Confidence that Governor Umahi as a man of Peace and Godsent, he will definitely prevail on the Situation. 
OYC insists that Southeast Governors Forum are media-friendly and had maintained there is freedom of the press in the zone and Urge Pressmen to cooperate with the leaders of the zone.
Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 165