Ohanaeze Ndigbo demands unconditional release of Ebonyi Journalist

…beg Gov Umahi to intervene.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has described the arrest of Ebonyi State Journalist, the correspondent of Vanguard, Mr Peter Okutu over the publication of Military invasion in ohakwu Lga, as an attempt to disrupt the freedom of the press and Urge the authorities holding him to release him unconditionally.

The OYC in a statement, appealed to the State Governor, Dave Umahi to pardon and direct the release of Mr Peter Okutu, as the news of the arrest would destroy the good works and the integrity he had built across the country, The Igbo Youths also Urge journalists to report news that will not destroy the fragile peace we enjoy in the South East, Igbo Youths have the implicit Confidence that Governor Umahi as a man of Peace and Godsent, he will definitely prevail on the Situation.

OYC insists that Southeast Governors Forum are media-friendly and had maintained there is freedom of the press in the zone and Urge Pressmen to cooperate with the leaders of the zone.

