Home | News | General | Earthquake hits Los Angeles amidst Coronavirus pandemic

Fear, on Wednesday, gripped some residents of Los Angeles as a 3.6-magnitude earthquake struck the Granada Hills area in Southern California.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake hit shortly after 11:40 p.m. and hit nearly two miles north-northeast from Granada Hills on Tuesday night.

It was learnt that the depth was about four miles but caused no major damage.

Los Angeles Police took to their Twitter page confirming there was an earthquake.

“We are monitoring preliminary reports of a magnitude 3.6 #earthquake in the LA area.

“There are no reports of any damage and/or injuries to the LAPD at this time,” Los Angeles police said on Twitter.

Also, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti took to his Twitter page disclosing that the LA Fire Department had been activated to conduct its routine survey of the city to assess for any damage.

Wife to Popular singer, John legend also confirmed on her Twitter page that she felt the earthquake in her apartment.

Chrissy Tiegen wrote: “I can’t ever really feel the shaking from earthquakes. My house just sounds like it’s gonna break and fall down the hill.

“I am way to used to earthquakes. I think I’ve been through 100 over 3’s, all the way up to 6.5, I think (in a really vulnerable area)

“I can’t even imagine anything rougher than the Bali one. But the scale does go higher.”

