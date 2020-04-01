Home | News | General | ‘Tom and Jerry’ cartoon director, Gene Deitch is dead

The director of the famous Tom and Jerry animated cartoons, Gene Deitch, has died at the age of 95.

According to Metro UK , the Oscar-winning illustrator was found dead at his apartment in Prague on Thursday night.

Confirming his death, Petr Himmel, his publisher, said Deitch died ‘unexpectedly,’ and no further details have been given, but that he was last seen in his apartment in the Litter Quarter neighborhood.

Deitch was best known for his famous work on Popeye the Sailor and also on the Tom and Jerry animated series, of which he directed 13 episodes.

In 2004, he received the Winsor McCay Award for his lifelong contribution to animation.

He also created other animated cartoons such as Munro, Tom Terrific, and Nudnik.

Fans and colleagues have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to him, thanking him for making their childhood so fun with the famous cartoon series.

