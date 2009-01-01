Health workers to be tested for COVID-19 – Minister

He said this in Abuja at a media briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He said, “Testing for health workers will be routine and as indicated, if any health worker comes up with symptoms that are suggesting, that health worker will be tested. If any health worker has come in contact with any case, that health worker will have to go into self-isolation. What we are doing is to ensure that health workers are properly protected so that they are not unduly exposed. It is the minimum we owe them.”

The Chairman of the task force and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, noted members were touring some states to assess their infrastructure and their readiness for COVID-19.

According to him, the NCDC director general and a WHO representative have visited Imo, Anambra, Rivers, Delta, Katsina, and Kano. “Three more states will be covered by Wednesday (today),” he added.

Mustapha added that the PTF had approved the distribution of medical equipment and consumables to states.

While speaking on local inventions, he said products could not be mass produced until they were licensed.

According to the SGF, one does not invent a machine and put it to use immediately the same day, especially when dealing with a life-and-death situation.

