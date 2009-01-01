Nigerian govt to investigate N20,000 double payments for COVID-19 palliative





The Nigerian Government has said that two members of a family cannot be paid N20,000 from the Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme.





Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Farouq, said this while addressing claims of double payment in some states.





Sadiya noted that the Ministry will begin investigation into the claims of double payments.





“Even though it would be almost impossible for such to happen, we shall investigate reports of double payment.”

Farouq said this during a Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 on Tuesday.





The minister added that members of the same family cannot receive money more than once.





“It is impossible for two members of a family to be paid N20,000 each.





“Members of the same family cannot receive money from Conditional Cash Transfer more than once because the process involved is a very tedious one.





“The community leaders and the faith-based organizations, the youths and women leaders in that particular community are the ones that come up with the list of poor and vulnerable ones in that community,” she added.





Meanwhile, Farouq made a U-turn and announced that government would expand the social register for palliative distribution, by employing digital models including the use of Bank Verification Number (BVN).





The government initially said they would provide only cash relief for Nigerians who recharge N100 on their phones and have N5,000 or less in their bank accounts.





The decision was met with criticisms from Nigerians.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com