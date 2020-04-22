Home | News | General | COVID-19: Tiwa Savage turns praise worship leader (VIDEO)
Tiwa Savage, Nigerian Afro-popstar stunned her fans on Tuesday 21st of April 2020 when she took to her Instagram Live to sing praise  worship songs.

Fans of the ‘Attention’ singer were shocked seeing her perform popular Christian songs alongside a keyboardist who was available to support her harmonious vocals.

Her performance sparked a flood of comments during the live session as Savage praised God in the midst of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.Fans also poured encomiums on her for ‘taking them back to church’.

Tiwa Savage unveils 'Gospel artiste' in her #TheNewsGuru

Recall that back in December 2019, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade settled their differences.

The two music heavyweights have been a force to reckon with in the country’s entertainment industry for their consistency, unique offerings and how they have inspired several women through their doggedness to also pursue their dreams.

However, the pair’s lack of musical collaboration in major projects has ignited rumours that there could be a potential rift between them.

During a live performance at ‘Everything Tiwa Savage,’ a concert organised by Flytime, at the Eko Hotels, Lagos, Tiwa brought Yemi on stage to douse the speculations.

She also described the ‘Woman of Steel’ crooner as her “sister”.

