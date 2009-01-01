Home | News | General | Lockdown violation: Lagos arrests, arraigns popular cleric
COVID-19: Tiwa Savage turns praise worship leader (VIDEO)
Lockdown: Lagos Assembly begs Lagosians to stay at home

Lockdown violation: Lagos arrests, arraigns popular cleric



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 43 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Lagos State Government has charged the General Overseer of Resurrection Praise Ministries for Africa alias Jehovah Sharp Sharp, Archbishop Samson Benjamin with lockdown violation.

Benjamin was arraigned before Magistrate Yewande Oshin of Court 1, Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos Island.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.

The cleric was arrested by the police on Tuesday.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 179