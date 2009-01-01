Lockdown violation: Lagos arrests, arraigns popular cleric
- 2 hours 43 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Lagos State Government has charged the General Overseer of Resurrection Praise Ministries for Africa alias Jehovah Sharp Sharp, Archbishop Samson Benjamin with lockdown violation.
Benjamin was arraigned before Magistrate Yewande Oshin of Court 1, Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos Island.
He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.
The cleric was arrested by the police on Tuesday.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 179