Home | News | General | Messi builds 1 thing in his house, creates iconic obsession with ‘The Greatest’ Muhammad Ali

- Lionel Messi is obsessed with Muhammad Ali

- The Barcelona forward has always stated that the late boxer is an idol

- Messi has a gym in his house which is decorated with pictures of Ali’s greatest moments

Although there are millions across the globe who see Lionel Messi as their idol, however the Argentine footballer is obsessed with ‘The Greatest’ Muhammad Ali, SunSport reports.

In a footage which shows the Barcelona play maker having a workout session at home, series of Muhammad Ali’s 'greatest' were seen on the wall in what could be an inspiration to the player.

The 32-year-old forward who has never hidden his passion for the late boxer; he has appeared severally appeared in in public donning a Muhammad Ali's customized shirt.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

A simple statement regaling the boxer's most famous quote was posted to his social media accounts, with a photo of Ali captioned: "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee."

See beautiful mansion comedian Igodye donated to federal government as isolation centre (photo)

This could also be attributed to that of Messi’s kind of football where he makes simple deft touches which eventually devastates opposing teams.

Infact, Messi once wore an Ali T-Shirt to sign a new contract with Barcelona. As both men have been referred to as ‘The Greatest’ in their respective sports.

Ali who died on June 3, 2016 had claimed gold during the Olympics of 1960 and then went on to win 56 of his 61 professional fights, which included a three-year exile following criticism of the Vietnam war.

Messi, in 2019, picked up a sixth Ballon d'Or crown to step ahead of his major rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Barcelona man also has in his cabinet ten LaLiga titles, four Champions League winners' medals and his own Olympic gold which puts him right up there with icons like Ali.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Boxing legend Mike Tyson has expressed sadness after the passing of former American professional football icon Tom Dempsey.

COVID-19 lockdown: I only do money rituals in movies, it's not real - Actor Yul Edochie tells fans

The 73-year-old was said to have died after contracting deadly coronavirus that has been ravaging the world since December 2019.

Tyson recounted how the man who was born without toes inspired him following his rise in his active days in football.

Should Ighalo be offered a permanent deal at Man United? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...