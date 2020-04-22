Home | News | General | Mother of Mikel's twin daughter throws him surprise birthday party amid COVID-19

John Obi Mikel clocked 33 on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 and his partner Olga Diyachenko gave him a pleasant surprise while observing their stay at home order.

The former Trabzonspor midfielder who recently terminated his contract with the Turkish club was quick to appreciate the gesture from his partner.

The father of twin daughters took to his Instagram handle to thank Olga for organizing a surprise birthday celebration for him.

“Thank you for all the kind messages and wishes! And thank you my love @olga_allegra for organising the most special surprise”

Mikel has been a free agent since he left Trabzonspor but the former Nigerian international has been attracting interest from Brazilian clubs.

The former Chelsea star hung up his boots for Nigeria shortly after the AFCON 2019 where the Super Eagles won bronze at the tournament.

However, Mikel is regarded as the most successful Nigerian player with Premier League trophies, FA Cup, the Europa League and the Champions League.

