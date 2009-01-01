Home | News | General | NDDC asks for EFCC's help to audit operations

- The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has invited the EFCC to audit the commission's operations

- EFCC in a statement said the NCDC’s acting managing director, Kemebradikumo Pondei, made the request during a courtesy visit

- Pondei also asked the anti-graft agency to look at cases of contracts that were awarded and paid for but not executed

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been invited by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to assist the firms in auditing its operations.

This was disclosed by the anti-graft agency in a statement shared on its official Facebook page on Wednesday, April 22.

Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, the acting managing director of the NDDC, on Tuesday, April 21, made the offer during a courtesy visit to the Port Harcourt Zonal office of the EFCC.

According to the commission, Pondei was at the EFCC to “establish good working relationship with the agency. He also expressed the need for the auditors to interface with the EFCC.

The acting managing director of the NDDC also requested for EFCC’s assistance in looking at cases of contracts that were awarded and paid for but not executed.

He said: “We have reports of projects awarded and paid for but not executed. There is need for us to work on these cases.”

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that in its efforts to rid Nigeria of corruption and corrupt practices, the EFCC has ensured that two separate projects abandoned by Fariq Interbiz Limited worth N305,000,000 has been completed.

In a post shared on the anti-graft agency's official Facebook page, the projects located in Wasagu and Dirin-Daji communities of Kebbi state were finished due to the commission's intervention.

This is following a piece of whistleblower information EFCC received where it was gathered that the company was awarded contracts by the federal ministry of water resources to construct two comprehensive water supply units, one in Wasagu and the other in Dirin-Daji.

In a related development, the governor of Kwara, AbdulRaman AbdulRazaq, has revealed what he will do with funds recovered by the EFCC.

Governor AbdulRazaq on Sunday, April 12, promised that he will use the N263,327,800 to build isolation centres in Kwara in the fight against coronavirus.

He said that so far the state government has bought five new ambulances, 10 ventilators now and 30 more to arrive at the end of April.

The governor said: "We have 10 ventilators now and we expect to have 30 by the end of the month and that’s one of the highest in the country today. We now have a mobile x-ray machine too."

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

How Nigerians should fight corruption - civil society group | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...