Home | News | General | How troops killed 21 bandits in Zamfara state

- Nigerian troops have killed 21 bandits after a fierce battle at Zurmi in Zurumi local government area of Zamfara state

- The defence headquarters disclosed that four soldiers were killed during the military operation

- The military said troops have commenced patrols in the area for domination and confidence-building among the locals

Nigerian troops have killed 21 bandits after a fierce battle at Zurmi in Zurumi local government area of Zamfara state.

The defence headquarters disclosed in a statement on Wednesday, April 22, that four soldiers were killed during the military operation.

The defence headquarters disclosed that said four soldiers were killed during the military operation

Source: UGC

The military said troops have commenced patrols in the area for domination and confidence-building among the locals.

The army urged the public to provide credible information about the operation of the bandits to assist the military rid the country of the criminal elements.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian military on Saturday, April 18 foiled an attack by bandits in two communities in Katsina state.

How military airstrike killed several bandits in Niger state

The air component of Operation Hadarin Daji inflicted damages on the armed bandits, thereby disrupting their attack on inhabitants of Kurechi and Qurzan Maikuka villages of Dutsin-Ma local government area of the state.

A statement by the coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, revealed that the incident occurred when a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Agusta 109E (M) helicopter was redirected to the area.

According to the statement, the helicopter was providing close air support to troops of the land component operating west of Gusau in Zamfara state before it was recalled.

In another report, the Nigerian military has killed several bandits in an airstrike at Maguga in Rafi local government area of Niger state.

The defense headquarters in a statement disclosed that the operation was executed on April 19, 2020, sequel to reports that some armed bandits, clad in black attire, had been sighted along with a large herd of rustled cattle in the area.

How Nigerian Army killed 105 Boko Haram insurgents in Yobe state

The statement disclosed that an attack aircraft was dispatched scrambled to the location.

According to the armed forces, bandits scampered to conceal themselves under nearby shrubs after sighting the aircraft but were engaged with cannon fire which led to the neutralization of several of them.

The armed forces asked the public to continue to provide useful information that would facilitate its operation to restore peace and security to all affected parts of the country.

Stil on security, a group in the Middle Belt region of Nigeria has said that the collaboration between officials of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police will bring an end to the persistent banditry in Sokoto and Plateau states.

The Middle Belt Conscience Guards (MBCG) while welcoming the move by the Federal Government to deploy troops to assist the Police in flushing out bandits in the two states said a turn around is expected.

Military foils armed bandits’ attack on 2 communities in Katsina

Paul Itodo, MBCG's secretary-general in a statement said the collaborative efforts of Army and Police in the past have yielded dividends and would play out positively this time around.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update.

Itodo said the involvement of the Nigerian Army in routing out bandits from forests around the country is an indication of its invaluable role in internal security operations in Nigeria.

Commending President Muhammadu Buhari's effort in ensuring minimal crime across regions and states in Nigeria, Itodo said the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has also been proactive in maintaining internal security of the country.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better.

Buhari should put an end to banditry, unrest in Zamfara - Nigerians cry | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...