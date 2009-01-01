Home | News | General | Revealed: How former Real Madrid star Ronaldo organised birthday parties filled with girls

- Ronaldo de Lima spent five years at Real Madrid having joined them from Inter Milan

- The Brazilian was one of the outgoing players in the Los Blancos dressing room

- Ronaldo liked parties that he had girls filled in buses turn up for his events

Former Spanish defender Ivan Helguera has revealed how Brazil legend Ronaldo de Lima partied hard during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The two-time World Cup winner along with Roberto Carlos made up the Galacticos all-star team back then.

Luis Figo and Zinedine Zidane were other notable names managed by the former handler Vincente Del Bosque at the club.

And the 45-year-old believes the manager did his best managing the egos and allowing them to lounge but insisted that Ronaldo went out of line at times.

Helguera made this revelation during an Instagram Live interview with ‘Mister Chip': “The Brazilians were different. One of the good things Del Bosque did was he knew how to manage the squad very well.

“Some people liked to go out more than others, but to the point of changing our training sessions to the afternoon, I can assure you it wasn’t like that. We trained at 11 every day.

“Beckham was a fantastic professional. Figo and Zidane too. Roberto Carlos and Ronaldo liked to go out but they didn't do it every day.

“If we played on Saturday and won they’d maybe go out but partying on a Friday or Saturday when we had a match on Sunday, things were not like that.

“But I remember a birthday party at Ronaldo's house, where buses full of girls began to arrive. I was with my wife and we decided to leave, as did Figo.

“He had another party when we won La Liga. It was also a massive one. I stayed late for that one.”

Ronaldo recently admitted he missed his partying days, saying: "I was also the President of the parties! I organised most of the parties.

"My girlfriend now is very happy that I have also retired from the parties - and I miss it so much!

"I am too busy now and I have to focus on what I am doing. The summer is coming, and I used to go to Ibiza to spend holidays with my kids, family and friends. "I sometimes party there!"

