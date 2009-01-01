Home | News | General | As COVID-19 forces French indoors, deer enjoy stroll on deserted street in Paris (see video)

- Animals have taken over human space as the world continues to battle with the coronavirus pandemic

- The pandemic has put a lot of activities on hold globally

- In a video that emerged on social media, deer could be seen enjoying a stroll on a deserted street in Paris

- The first outbreak of the deadly disease was recorded in China in December 2019, and ever since then, the world has had no sleep

Coronavirus has put a lot of activities on hold globally, and the world can only pray to heal again as this pandemic rages on.

As Italy battles with coronavirus, the streets in Paris are being deserted and animals have taken over.

In a video shared on Twitter by Arab News, deer could be seen enjoying a stroll on a deserted street in Paris.

In other news, it appears that monkeys also know how to enjoy their lives if the appropriate facilities to do so are provided for them.

Two monkeys in Thailand decided to take advantage of the coronavirus lockdown in the country and visited a hotel to relax with swimming.

In a video, the primates took advantage of the lack of tourists at the hotel located in Pattaya and had the facility to themselves.

One of the workers of the institution captured the moment.

The coronavirus pandemic has caught the tourist business in Thailand, which has closed many hotels.

Meanwhile, a couple identified as Maureen and William Sharp, who were married for 57 years, have died of coronavirus within a day of each other.

Maureen and William, aged 74, were taken to the hospital on Sunday, April 5, but died on April 8 and April 9, respectively.

The couple, who celebrated their 57 years of marriage on Hogmanay – New Year’s Eve, had two daughters, and four grandchildren.

Their daughter, Yvonne, 53, said: "Dad hadn’t been feeling well for about a week, Mum was quicker within a couple of days.

"They got taken to hospital on Sunday and mum died on April 8 and dad died on April 9, less than 24 hours apart. Dad didn’t have a fever when the ambulance came, Mum did."

[embedded content]

