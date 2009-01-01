Home | News | General | Sweet Ramanda for Northern Nigerians as they get 1500 bags of rice, 16,000 bags of maize, other supplies (photos)

- Honourable Abdullahi Idris Garba has donated various food items like yam, rice, and maize to his constituency in Niger state

- The lawmaker said that the materials will be used to help people during Covid-19 lockdown and Ramadan

- Idris said that the materials will be targeted at the vulnerable in the society like the elderly and poor people

Another lawmaker, Abdullahi Idris Garba, representing Kontagora/Wushishi/Mariga/Mashegu federal constituency in Niger state, has joined the giveaway fray to help people through the economic hardship they are facing in the lockdown.

In a Facebook post he made on Wednesday, April 22, he said that he has started the distribution of 15,000 bags of rice, 16,000sacks of maize, 5500 tubers of yam to those in his constituency.

Idris said that the relief packages are also targeted at helping those who really need help like the elderly and widow.

See pictures of the materials below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Babajimi Benson, a Nigerian lawmaker representing Ikorodu federal constituency at the National House of Representatives, donated hundreds of bags of rice under his organization called iCare Foodbank.

The lawmaker said that the present dispatch of free rice makes the third time the foundation will be giving out food.

The batch is targeted at 10,000 households in the state. The lawmaker said that giving out the food item is important due to the extension of the lockdown.

Babajimi also called for people to nominate those who are in serious need of the food item in Ikorodu.

People who qualify are the elderly, single parent, widow, and disabled with addresses that could be traced.

In other news, the general overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide (aka Winners Chapel), David Oyedepo, started the distribution of relief package to less privileged households in Ogun state on a weekly basis during the lockdown.

The development was made known by Sheriff F. Folarin, the head of media and editorial board of the church, on Wednesday, April 22. Sheriff said that the distribution of the food items will keep going on for as long as the lockdown lasts.

“The initiative is targeted at the vulnerable and needy in the state, including members of the Winners’ Family.

“The distribution is systematically and fairly done, with a dedicated team, which maps communities and identifies homes of the poor; while the Winners Satellite Fellowship cell system and network is used to engender a fair distribution among members of the church,” he said.

The media head also said that the sum of N25 million was used to provide palliatives for thousands of poor Nigerians who are most affected by the movement restriction.

