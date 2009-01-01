Home | News | General | Grandma gets precious gift of a lifetime after children build her a fully-furnished new house (video)

- An old lady has been pleasantly surprised by her kids in an absolutely heartwarming video trending online

- Out of the blue, the grandma was given a fully-furnished newly-built house by her children

- The old woman immediately went berserk as she could not keep her calm at the sight of what was suddenly her property

A loving family of children with their parents has surprised their grandmother with a fully-furnished house which made her go completely 'berserk' out of shock.

The story was shared online by a gentleman identified as John Kelley after which it went viral due to the intensity of the emotions it carried.

The heartwarming and eye-popping video came with the popular tag "they built Grandma a house and her reaction will touch your soul" with millions of viewers worldwide.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Mother of Mikel's twin daughter throws him surprise birthday party amid COVID-19

See video below:

In the video, the old woman was initially blindfolded by her children so that she does not have any clue where she was being to.

After they arrived in the new building that was put up for her and fully furnished, the blindfold was removed and she was told everything she saw belonged to her.

Out of shock and surprise, the old woman could simply not keep her calm as she started jumping to and fro, and screaming all over like she had a bee in her bonnet.

People all over the world have been reacting massively to the amazing video.

According to Nola Warmate, the gesture was simply so gracious and admirable.

Donna Sowell-Peart mentioned that the footage touched the deepest parts of her being:

Judy Lugo said to have started pouring down tears after seeing certain parts of the video:

Nollywood actress Stephanie Linus and husband celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that proud siblings bought a house for their mother to appreciate her sacrifices.

A Facebook user identified as Katekani Terrence Makondo shared the story of his hardworking mother on his social media page. In a post on his page, the man explained that his mother sold fruits to send him and his three siblings to school.

According to him, she was able to raise a chemical engineer, a mechanical engineer, an IT systems operator, and a lawyer. Makondo shared a photo of his mother holding a baby. She was sitting beside a young woman and her wares of fruits were before her.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

The Nigerian family of six with four blind children | Legit TV

This is what a woman said about the daughter she adopted, South Africans react

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...