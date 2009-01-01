Home | News | General | Just in: COVID-19 strikes another Nigerian in US as restaurant owner dies of deadly disease

- Jonathan Adewunmi, a Nigerian restaurant owner in New York, has died of COVID-19

- Adewunmi was the owner of Amarachi restaurant in Brooklyn

- The deceased was a pillar of New York's African community

A Nigerian restaurant owner in New York, Jonathan Adewunmi, has died of COVID-19 complications.

Adewunmi, who owned Amarachi restaurant in Brooklyn, was a pillar of New York’s African community, LailasNews reports.

Legit.ng gathers that he helped create a unique space for people to congregate while enjoying good food and hospitality.

Adewunmi, who was referred to as Uncle Jonathan, was a mentor to young people following in his footsteps.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the chairman of the defunct Sosoliso Airlines, Victor Ikwuemesi, died of coronavirus in London, a close friend of the family has disclosed on Tuesday, April 14.

Ikwuemesi was admitted in a London hospital for an undisclosed illness, and later tested positive for coronavirus in the hospital.

A close friend of the deceased's son identified as Ikechi Uko confirmed the death of the businessman. He described the death of the airline chief as very sad.

A family source said Ikwuemesi was in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on oxygen since he arrived in a hospital in London.

The source said: “But, when the oxygen was removed for him to eat he couldn’t breathe on his own. So they put him on a ventilator and he died shortly after."

In other news, a 23-year-old law graduate identified as Kutlwano Selaledi committed suicide after being terrified at the thought of being stuck indoors for the next 28 days.

Selaledi committed suicide on Thursday, April 2, a day before Botswana was due to go into lockdown over coronavirus.

The deceased, who was a gender non-conformist, overdosed on depression medication at home.

Gender non-conformists are people who do not regard themselves as male or female. While addressing a gender non-conformist, you can use "they" instead of he or she and "their" instead of his or her.

Selaledi was buried on Wednesday, April 15, in a quiet ceremony at their village of Gabane.

The deceased was described by friends and colleagues as a hero and lover of life. Selaledi was an unemployed graduate from the University of Botswana, and the 23-year-old was said to have been battling with depression for some time.

It appeared that their fragile mental state could not handle the thought of four weeks of extreme social distancing and the loneliness that would come with it.

