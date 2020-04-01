Home | News | General | United Capital gross earnings grow 32% amid COVID-19 challenges

By Peter Egwuatu

Amid the challenges of coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic, United Capital Plc has recorded gross earnings of N1.9 billion for the first quarter, Q1, ended March 31, 2020, representing a growth of 3.2 per cent from N1.45 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019.

The Company’s financial results released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE show that Profit Before Tax, PBT stood at N1.18 billion in Q1 2020, compared to N0.77 billion in Q1 2019, representing a 53 per cent Year on Year, YoY increase.

The Profit After Tax recorded N0.99 billion in Q1 2020, compared to N0.64 billion in Q1 2019, indicating a 54 per cent YoY increase.

The total revenue increased significantly by 32 per cent year on year, on the back of the company’s 55 per cent increase in fee and commission income and 223 per cent increase in net interest margin as well as a 149 per cent growth in Net trading income.

The cost-to-Income ratio improved significantly, recording 39 per cent in Q1 2020 compared to the 47 per cent recorded in the same period last year, as the Group continues to implement its cost-containment measures.

The PBT margin during the period under review stood at 61 per cent on the back of revenue growth and sustained implementation of cost containment measures, while PAT Margin stood at 52 per cent on the back of revenue growth and sustained implementation of cost containment measures.

Other performance indicators show that total assets grew Year to Date, YTD by 31 per cent as a result of the 154 per cent increase in cash and cash equivalent and 2 per cent increase in trade and other receivables. Total Liabilities increased by 35 per cent owing to the growth in short term investment by 57.50 per cent, trust funds by 79.17 per cent and sinking funds by 92.25 per cent. In aggregate, the Group’s managed funds grew by 61 per cent.

The shareholders’ Fund grew by 6 per cent YTD on the back of the increased PAT leading to a 6 per cent growth in retained earnings.

While commenting on the group’s performance the Group CEO, Mr Peter Ashade, said: “The Year 2020 has posed a lot of challenges to the Nigerian economy – as we saw a decline in oil prices- the operating environment was also impacted negatively, with the exchange rate becoming more volatile, continued fall in rates in the money market as well as bearish sentiments in the capital market. Our business was not immune to these challenges; however, the Group was able to endure the first quarter of the year. Thanks to the well-articulated and diligent implementation of our plans set out last year, we were able to deliver a 32 per cent year on year increase in revenue and a 53 per cent increase in PBT. This increase was generated basically from our margin on investments and the 55 per cent YoY increase achieved on our Fees and commission income as well as a 149 per cent growth in net trading income. Our investment income shrank this quarter due to the drop in returns in the money market.

“As we work into the coming quarters, we are constantly reviewing our strategy in light of the current global pandemic in the wake of COVID-19. As a Group, we were able to invoke our business continue framework which has worked immensely well over the past few weeks as we have been able to stay afloat with our work-force working remotely to ensure the continued operations of our business.”

Discussing the result further he stressed that: “In line with our initial strategy for the 2020 business year, we shall continue to push further our market diversification and cost-optimization initiatives as well as implement phased automation of our business processes whilst upholding our commitment to ensuring a significant improvement in our value delivery to all our stakeholders.”

