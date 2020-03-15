Lagos pipeline explosion: Sanwo-Olu compensates 23 bereaved families





The Lagos State Government has compensated families of the 23 persons who died in a pipeline explosion in March.





Recall that on Sunday, March 15, 2020 an explosion rocked the Abule-Ado Area of Lagos State.





However, the Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, on Wednesday, gave financial support to next-of-kins of the 23 deceased victims of Ado-Soba pipeline explosion.





Hamzat, who presented the cheques on behalf of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, expressed the government’s sympathy to the families of the victims, describing it as a sad incident.









“The committee was to assess the extent of the damage and also investigate the immediate and remote causes of calamity toward coming up with resolutions that will prevent future occurrence.





“Mr. Governor set up the Emergency Relief Fund into which the state Government contributed N250 million, while private organisations and religious bodies have also made contributions.





“The state government, therefore, expresses its appreciation to all of them for their support and kindness.





“The Soba community explosion resulted in the loss of 23 lives and today, on behalf of Mr Governor, I commiserate with the next-of-kins and family members of the 23 deceased persons whose lives were abruptly disrupted by the calamity,” Hamzat said.





The deputy governor added that the administration valued the lives of its citizens and remained committed to the social pact of providing demonstrative and democratic governance to save lives and property.





He maintained that the state government would settle hospital bills of the victims of the explosion, saying that displaced families who had no alternative were being accommodated and taken care of at the State Emergency Relief Camp.





“The financial assistance being offered to the families of the 23 victims who lost their lives was only an effort to mitigate the impact of the tragedy on members of these families,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“The report of the disaster was received by the governor, together with members of the State Executive Council, who visited the site of the explosion and immediately set up the Emergency Relief Committee.

