Covid-19: Kano bans Tafsir, Taraweeh prayers

The Commissioner of Religious Affairs, Dr Muhammad Tahir Adam said the state government has banned Tafsir, Taraweeh and Tahajud prayers.
Adamu said the government will sponsor some Imams who will go on air on the radio to conduct tafsirs.
The Commissioner disclosed this during a maiden press briefing by the Kano State Taskforce committee on Covid-19.
