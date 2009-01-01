Home | News | General | BREAKING: Ganduje relaxes coronavirus lockdown, gives reason

- The COVID-19 lockdown in Kano state has been temporarily lifted for two days to allow people prepare for Ramadan

- According to the state government, the lockdown was relaxed to allow people to stockpile their houses with foodstuff for the forthcoming Ramadan

- The lockdown is lifted starting from 6am Thursday, April 23 to 12 midnight Friday, April 24

Kano state government has reportedly relaxed the COVID-19 lockdown order from 6am Thursday, April 23 to 12 midnight Friday, April 24.

According to The Nation, the Kano state government lifted the lockdown for two days in order to allow people to prepare adequately for the forthcoming Ramadan fast.

Legit.ng gathers that Dr Nasir Yusuf Gawuna who spoke on behalf of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the relaxation of the lockdown became necessary so as to allow people to stockpile their houses with foodstuff for the forthcoming Ramadan.

Recall that Governor Ganduje of Kano had earlier ordered a total lockdown of the state from Thursday, April 16 for a period of seven days.

Ganduje gave the order on Tuesday, April 14, shortly after the state Ministry of Health confirmed an additional case of coronavirus in the state.

The special assistant to the governor on social media, Salihu Yakasai revealed this on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He said that the lockdown would be enforced throughout the state.

Yakasai said that the governor has ordered security agencies in the state to ensure full enforcement of the lockdown as no movement would be tolerated.

According to the latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Kano state recorded 14 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 21, making a total of 73 in the northern state.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the federal government said it was placing Kano, Oyo, Osun and Edo under its watch as the cases of coronavirus in the states set a string of concerns with a sudden rise in the last few days.

Speaking during the briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Tuesday, April 21, Sani Aliyu said the growing number of cases in the states is becoming worrisome.

According to Aliyu, more COVID-19 cases may be recorded in the coming days as the federal government has increased the number of tests per day.

"Because we’re increasing the number of tests, as we ramp up, there’s the possibility that we’ll continue to have more and more cases coming here.

"We do note the concern about increased reporting of cases, we’re closely monitoring Kano, Osun, Oyo and Edo.

"We note the particular concern with Kano and we’ve engaged closely with the state government," he said.

