List of 9 popular Nigerians who have recovered from COVID-19

As of Wednesday, April 22, Nigeria has 782 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Out of the 782 confirmed cases, 197 have recovered from the deadly virus while 25 have died so far.

Legit.ng highlights nine popular Nigerians among the 197 who have recovered from the disease.

1. Seyi Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state tested positive for COVID-19 but recovered and tested negative twice within a week.

Governor Seyi Makinde is the first Nigerian governor to recover from the coronavirus infection

The governor said he fought the deadly virus with carrots, vitamin C and black seed oil, and honey while on self-isolation.

The NCDC has, however, said 90 percent of COVID-19 patients recover without intervention, noting that the virus does not have a cure yet.

2. Bala Mohammed

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has also recovered from the virus, having tested negative twice.

Governor Bala Mohammed was the first Nigerian governor to test positive for COVID-19

The governor announced this on Twitter on Thursday, April 9, expressing gratitude to God, religious leaders who prayed from him and the NCDC team.

3. Professor Jesse Otegbayo

Professor Jesse Otegbayo, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Professor Jesse Otegbayo recovers from COVID-19

However, like Governor Makinde, he has also recovered from the virus.

The CMD, who took to Twitter on Wednesday, April 8, to share his experience said he anchored his faith in God during what he described as “the dark period".

4. Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi

In December 2019, Oluwaseun Awodeji Osowobi, the founder of the Stand to End Rape Initiative (STER), was awarded the 2019 Commonwealth Young Person of the Year Award for her great works.

Oluwaseun Osowobi recovers from COVID-19. Photo credit: Oluwaseun Osowobi via Al Jazeera

The award is given to a young person selected from Asia, Africa, the Caribbean and the Americas, and Europe with a grand monetary price of £5,000 (N2,378,109).

Months after, Osowobi tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after returning from a trip to London.

The 29-year-old Nigerian activist was in the United Kingdom capital to attend on March 9 the Commonwealth Day Service, where she was the official flag bearer, according to Al Jazeera.

After weeks at the isolation centre in Lagos, Owosobi was discharged following her recovery from the virus.

5. Seun O

Seun O, a Nigerian photographer, has also survived the coronavirus disease. The young man took to his social media page to share the good news.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Seun attended the African Magic Viewer's Choice Award after he returned from the United Kingdom.

A day after the award, he opened up to a friend that he was ill and feared that it might be coronavirus.

6. Salihu Umar

Perhaps, relative unpopular before, Salihu Umar gained popularity and admiration on Twitter for personally announcing that he had tested positive for the virus, not minding the stigmatization he might face from doing so.

He spent weeks at the isolation in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, before recovering from the virus.

7. Muhammed Babandede

The comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede, has also recovered from COVID-19. The immigration boss made this known on Tuesday, April 14, adding that he tested negative twice to the disease.

The comptroller-general of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammed Babandede recovers from COVID-19

8. Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has also recovered from COVID-19 after about four weeks of receiving treatment.

9. Chioma Rowland

Chioma Rowland, the fiancée of Nigeria's music star, David Adeleke aka Davido, has also recovered from positive for COVID-19.

