Heart melting video of American singer Trey Songz and his baby brushing their teeth

- Trey Songz was over the moon as he celebrated his son Noah's first birthday with cute throwback posts on Instagram

- The father of one thanked God for blessing him with a gift so beautiful and precious at the time he needed it the most

- He even decided to mark the day with an adorable bonding session in the bathroom that included a daddy-son brushing moment

Mister steal your girl famously known as Trey Songz is the proudest dad on earth right now as his baby boy Noah finally turned one.

The father of one who is yet to show his baby mama could not hold back his pride as he scrolled through photos on his phone reminding him of the best one-year journey he ever experienced.

The US RnB singer posted a few pictures and a video of his little boy while he shared the bond the two have.

In one lovely clip, the handsome musician was seen brushing his teeth with his mini-me while holding onto Noah and smiling like a bunch of besties.

The revered and talented musician dotted over his baby boy and enjoyed every second they spent together.

Trey then posted a cute photo of his son and dedicated the sweetest message to Noah to mark his first year on earth.

He said his little boy came at the perfect time just when he needed to feel unadulterated love the most.

The singer thanked God for a gift as beautiful as his little boy and added one year flew right in front of his eyes and it was the best time he had experienced his whole life.

“I love you Noah, I thank God for bringing you to me at a time I needed your love the most. One year passed unbelievably fast but within the first second of meeting you, I knew you would be the light of my life until I take my last breath. Happy birthday son,” Trey wrote.

The father of one reminisced the moments he was not at home but still managed to converse with Noah via video chat and that warmed his heart.

