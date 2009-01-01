Home | News | General | Coronavirus: 57-year-old police officer dies in Edo

The Edo commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia, on Wednesday, April 22, confirmed the death of another COVID-19 patient in the state, bringing the number of deaths from the disease in the state to two.

Okundia, who confirmed the death of the patient to newsmen in Benin, described it as unfortunate.

“We had an unfortunate situation of a 57-year-old police officer, who passed on yesterday (Tuesday).

“It is not very clear how he got the infection but he developed some illnesses.

“Initially, there was no evidence of suspicion of coronavirus disease, but when the symptoms started getting worse, he was treated at the police clinic.

“About two days before he died, our surveillance team was called to have a look and it was in that process that they took his sample and sent it to the laboratory, while he continued with his drug.

“He was consequently placed on self-isolation. However, the result came out positive. Before we could get to his house to move him out, the man had died.

“It is really unfortunate, as the result came after the man had died,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Edo has 15 confirmed cases, with seven discharged and two deaths so far, while six active cases are in isolation centres.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki says his government has spent over N1billion to curtail the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor disclosed this while speaking in Benin during a live briefing on the virus by the state Response Team on Sunday, Apil 19, Channels TV reports.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment in ending the scourge of the virus in the state.

“The government of Edo state is leading this battle from the front. We have already spent over N1billion of our limited resources so far on this fight.

“We have constituted the Edo state Fund-Raising Committee which is made up of our sons and daughters who are captains of industries, religious leaders, traditional rulers to help us galvanise efforts at mobilizing resources to beef up the state government’s response to this pandemic,” he said.

