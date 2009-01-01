Home | News | General | Senator Albert Bassey gets huge commendation from Akwa Ibom people over palliatives

The senator representing Uyo senatorial district at the National Assembly, Senator Albert Bassey popularly known as Oba has received huge commendation from the people of Akwa Ibom state over his coronavirus palliatives.

The commendation came barely a week after widows, youths and leaders of his senatorial district visited to thank him for his kind gestures.

Youth groups across the 31 local government areas of the state, market women, several political and religious leaders also paid him solidarity visit over his palliatives to them

They described him as a good-natured man who has the interest of the entire people of the state at heart. They also added that politics has not affected his encompassing actions.

According to Apostle Nabaham Abraham and Ukoekpe Owo William, "it is great that we extend our gratitude to the senator because many families were touched by his acts of kindness'.

Going further, they also praised the senator over his pet project, Oba Education Support Program.

They specifically lauded him for the partnership with Microsoft training which they described as first of it's kind.

They insisted that this will change the face of youth training and empowerment in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Recall that Legit.ng had reported that Bassey Albert brought succour to several members of Uyo senatorial district as he donated palliatives packages worth several millions of naira, to cushion the effects of the current lockdown in the state over coronavirus pandemic.

The items include raw foodstuff, sanitary, medical, toiletries, beverages and other essential items.

"To this end, I make this little contribution of mine with the hope that my widow's might will provide some succour to many needy homes in our senatorial district and beyond," Obong Bassey said.

