Senator Uba Sani reacts as Governor El-Rufai recovers from COVID-19 pandemic

Following the news of the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, a lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the Senate, Mallam Uba Sani, has expressed gratitude to Almighty God for bringing the governor back on his feet.

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Kaduna, Nasir Dambatta, reports that in his first official message after being tested negative of COVID-19, Governor Elrufai ordered the compulsory use of face masks for the people of the state.

He announced that an amendment to the quarantine regulations requires everyone in the state to wear a face mask when going out of the home or workplace for any reason, adding that his administration would make them available for the citizenry for free.

"We must reiterate that an infected person can show no symptoms as I did, for up to two weeks, while unknowingly infecting others close to him or even through casual contact. That is why mixing with many people is not a good idea.

"While four of every five infected persons show mild symptoms like headache, fever, and cough and recover fully, there is evidence worldwide that older person and those with pre-existing health challenges like hypertension, diabetes, and particularly at greater risk of dying if they get COVID-19 infection," El-Rufai said.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state after recovering from COVID-19.

Source: Facebook

Speaking on El-Rufai's recovery on Wednesday, April 22, Senator Uba Sani, said that he was happy to hear the news that his brother, friend, and boss, was privileged by Allah to have come out of the virus alive.

He said: "This news is definitely sweet music to the ears of the good people of Kaduna state and all people of goodwill. Governor El-Rufai has been working his “socks off” to make Kaduna state a better place.

"He contracted coronavirus in the line of duty. He has fought a good fight and the Almighty God has been merciful. He is fully reenergized to continue the unfinished business of making Kaduna state a model of progress and development.

"My sincere gratitude to the health workers who took care of our dear governor. I also appreciate all health workers in the frontline of the battle against the ferocious pandemic.

"I must not fail to appreciate the deputy governor of Kaduna state, H.E. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe for her devotion and commitment to the fight against COVID-19, as well as her leadership and loyalty while Governor El-Rufai was undergoing treatment. God bless her."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Governor El-Rufai recovered from COVID-19 after testing negative twice for the disease.

It was reported that El-Rufai in a statement on Wednesday, April 22, disclosed that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, he received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results.

