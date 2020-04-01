Home | News | General | Lady Fights Her Lover After He Rejected Her Pregnancy In Enugu (Video)

A man who reportedly impregnated a girl and rejected the pregnancy has been given war.

A woman has thrown caution to the wind by engaging her lover in a fight in public after he rejected her pregnancy in Enugu.

In the 1 minute and 36 seconds video, the lady could be seen giving her lover serious hits as neighbors tried to separate the two.

The lady was lamenting and ready to go more rounds with her lover, but neighbors held her back and refused her from going.

The lover who seem ready for the fight as well was also held by neighbors.

Watch video below:

