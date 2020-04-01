Home | News | General | Shocking! Dozens Of People Filmed Escaping From Coronavirus Quarantine Centre In Kenya (Video)

Many people have been caught on camera escaping from the coronavirus quarantine centre in Kenya.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday confirmed that dozens of people escaped from mandatory quarantine in the capital, Nairobi.

The break out took place at KMTC Mbagathi centre on Tuesday.

Addressing the incident, President Uhuru said the government knew the identities of all those who had escaped, adding that they will be arrested and returned to finish their isolation period.

Local media reports placed the number of those who escaped at 50, but the Kenyan government is yet to confirm the figures.

In the video below, some people were filmed jumping over a perimeter wall at the quarantine center.

According to Kenya’s Citizen TV station, more than 400 people are under forced quarantine, some for flouting curfew orders and drinking despite the closure of bars. While others have been quarantined after arriving in the country before the ban on international flights came into effect.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...