Boko Haram: Lawmaker gives Army pass mark, upbeat about victory

- A member of the House of Representatives has commended troops of the Nigerian Army for the recent successes recorded against insurgents

- The lawmaker said the onslaught against the terrorists by the Nigerian Army troops has gained momentum

- According to Tajudeen Adefisoye, the troops have wreaked havoc in the camp of the radical fighters

A federal lawmaker from Ondo state, Tajudeen Adefisoye, has ranked the Nigerian Army high over recent successes against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

Adefisoye, who represents Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency said he believes that with sustained intensity, the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole would cleanse the northeast of fleeing terrorists scampering for safety.

Adefisoye, who doubles as the deputy chairman House Committee on Nigerian Army, said he is optimistic that with the rate the troops under the leadership of Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai are going, the terrorists would be history.

"If the current onslaught by men and officers of the Nigerian military can be sustained, I am upbeat that the war will be convincingly won sooner rather than later," Adefisoye said.

He said that the Nigerian Army's quest to flush out remnants of Boko Haram terrorists have gathered great momentum since the COAS relocated to the Theatre of Operations.

In the last week, the troops have neutralized and wreaked havoc on the radical fighters.

More than 150 terrorists were killed in Buni Gari after the Army foiled an attempted attack.

A few days later, 13 others fell prey, when 159 Battalion in Sector 2 in conjunction with the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole intercepted and engaged some elements of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists who attempted to attack Geidam town of Yobe state.

Legit.ng reported that some members of the Boko Haram terrorist group have shown readiness to surrender to the Nigerian military.

It was gathered that some military officials said that the grand offensive mounted by the Armed Forces of Nigeria against Boko Haram and the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) have weakened members of the group.

Source: UGC

The officials also said that the leader of the terrorist group, Abubakar Shekau, may soon surrender to troops of the Nigerian military.

Also, an Arewa group have commended the Nigerian Army troops for sustaining the attacks against the terrorists.

The group said Nigerian Army's mission to eliminate the terrorists was closer than envisaged, especially with the charismatic, dogged and resilient of the chief of army staff.

