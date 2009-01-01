Home | News | General | Nigeria records 91 new coronavirus cases, total now 873

- Nigeria's coronavirus cases are now officially 873 after confirmation of 91 new cases

- This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, April 22

- Lagos continues to take the lead with 74 new cases in Nigeria's commercial capital

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that there are 91 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The NCDC via its official Twitter account revealed that the new cases are as follows:

74 in Lagos

5 in Katsina

4 in Ogun

2 in Delta

2 in Edo

1 in Kwara

1 in Oyo

1 in FCT

1 in Adamawa

The new statistics is coming on a day Nigerian governors unanimously agreed to impose an inter-state lockdown in the country over the next two weeks to check the state-to-state spread of COVID-19.

The governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) reached the agreement after receiving a briefing from the governors of Lagos, Bauchi, Oyo and Ogun states who shared their experiences and lessons from the fight against COVID-19.

A communique issued by the NGF chairman and governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, at the end of the virtual meeting said only essential services would be permitted.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the director-general of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, said that President Muhammadu Buhari will make some difficult decisions on COVID-19 containment next week.

Ihekweazu made the statement while on a courtesy call to the Katsina state governor, Rt. Hon. Aminu Masari in his office at Government House Katsina.

His words: ”President Buhari will on Wednesday have a teleconference with the governors and there will be some difficult decisions to be made on how to restart the economy, especially on what to start and what not to start.”

Recall that Dr Ihekweazu recently informed Nigerians that life won’t return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ihekweazu stated this while speaking on a radio programme in Lagos on Monday, April 20.

He said that a return to the pre-COVID lifestyle, once the current restrictions are relaxed, could bring about a high resurgence of the infection.

