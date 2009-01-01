Home | News | General | Mr President, this is the most qualified man from Katsina to take Abba Kyari's place as chief of staff - APC chieftain

- President Muhammadu Buhari is being asked to consider the appointment of Abdulrahaman Abdallah as his chief of staff

- Chief Richard Kpodoh of the All Progressives Congress (APC) believes Abdallah is most qualified because of his antecedents

- Kpodoh further believes that appointing Abdallah would further boost the credibility of the Buhari administration

A founding member of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) from the south south part of Nigeria, Chief Richard Kpodoh, has named Alhaji Abdulrahaman Abdallah as one of the most qualified for the position of the chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kpodoh, thus, appealed to the president to make Abdallah his chief of staff, a position left vacant by the death of Abba Kyari.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, Kpodoh insisted that among the persons contending to replace the late Abba Kyari, Abdallah remained the most qualified for the position.

According to him Abdallah, who hails from Malumfashi local government area of Katsina state, has shown loyalty, commitment, and dedication in public service.

The politician recalled that Abdallah, who he called a well-educated man and schoolmate to late President Umaru Yar'Adua, was offered a similar position during a previous administration.

"But he politely declined the offer because of some personal reasons.

"Abdallah is an experienced public officer and a financial guru having risen to the position of a permanent secretary at the ministry of finance, Katsina," Kpodoh said.

He added that having followed the activities of Abdallah and his antecedents, he was convinced that he (Abdallah) would make a good chief of staff to President Buhari and help to make his administration worthy of celebration.

"Most people that know Abdallah know that he is a man of integrity. He is hardworking, honest, sincere, and upright.

"We pray President Buhari considers him for this position," he said.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the scouting for a chief of staff to President Buhari is believed to have begun with the death and burial of Abba Kyari.

Kyari died on Friday, April 17, after contracting COVID-19 during an official trip to Germany. He was buried in Abuja on April 18, according to Islamic rites.

However, hours after his burial, a report by The Nation named some top Nigerians who may either be qualified or are touted to be considered for the position.

