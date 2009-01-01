Home | News | General | Lockdown: Video shows Nigerian federal lawmaker sharing bags of rice to Lagos residents

- A Lagos lawmaker, Babajimi Benson, has distributed hundreds of bags of rice to Ikorodu residents in Lagos state

- The House of Representative member said those who are in serious need like the elderly, single parents, widows and disabled qualify for the giveaway

- Babajimi, therefore, called on people to identify prospective beneficiaries through the nomination form on iCare Foodbank foundation

Babajimi Benson, a Nigerian lawmaker representing Ikorodu federal constituency at the National House of Representatives, has donated hundreds of bags of rice under his organization called iCare Foodbank.

According to a Facebook post by the lawmaker, the present dispatch of free rice makes the third time the foundation will be giving out food.

The batch is targeted at 10,000 households in the state. The lawmaker said that giving out the food item is important due to the extension of the lockdown.

Babajimi also called for people to nominate those who are in serious need of the food item in Ikorodu. People who qualify are the elderly, single parent, widow, and disabled with addresses that could be traced.

See the video of the rice below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) said that it has shared food items in the value of N2 million to less privileged Nigerians as a palliative to ease their hardship during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The director of MURIC, Prof Ishaq Akintola, made this known in a statement on Monday, April 20, in Lagos, adding that the relief was given under the “MURIC COVID-19 Relief Scheme” launched in March.

The director of the group also said that Muslims from all areas of the country have been giving towards the scheme.

“The money realised is being steadily channelled to widows, orphans and other vulnerable Nigerians through the state chairmen of the organisation.

“As at midnight of Sunday, April 19, the scheme has netted N2.2 million. To date, we have disbursed N2.03 million, leaving cash balance N177,500,” he said.

Professor Ishaq also said that the materials are dispatched through the chairmen of the state branches of MURIC after they “have been able to identify vulnerable Nigerians”.

He went ahead to say that they carried out a three-day campaign programme in Lagos state where rice and other food items were distributed.

According to him, the group has also given out money to individuals as a rescue to their distress calls.

“As little as between N2,000 and N2,000 were shared and the reactions we get from them shows the gravity of their plight. The depth of abject poverty among poor Nigerians during this lockdown is glaring,” he said.

