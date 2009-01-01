Home | News | General | Lockdown relief package: Oyedepo of Winners Chapel distributes foodstuffs to people in Ogun state

- Bishop David Oyedepo of Winners Chapel has distributed foodstuffs to residents in Ogun state

- According to the church, the relief packages will continue on a weekly basis to soothe people's hardship

- The donations will be complementing the support the church already gave to Ogun, Lagos and Abuja

The general overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide (aka Winners Chapel), David Oyedepo, has started the distribution of relief package to less privileged households in Ogun state on a weekly basis during the lockdown.

The development was made known by Sheriff F. Folarin, the head of media and editorial board of the church, on Wednesday, April 22.

Sheriff said that the distribution of the food items will keep going on for as long as the lockdown lasts, The Cable reports.

“The initiative is targeted at the vulnerable and needy in the state, including members of the Winners’ Family

“The distribution is systematically and fairly done, with a dedicated team, which maps communities and identifies homes of the poor; while the Winners Satellite Fellowship cell system and network is used to engender a fair distribution among members of the church,” he said.

The media head also said that the sum of N25 million was used to provide palliatives for thousands of poor Nigerians who are most affected by the movement restriction.

A collage of the bishop and the food items.

Source: UGC

Sheriff said that the new relief packages are in addition to the support the church is giving to the governments of Ogun, Lagos and Abuja during the crisis.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyedepo donated medical equipment and relief materials to Lagos and Ogun states to aide the fight against coronavirus.

The church donated ambulances, test kits, thermometers, amongst others to the two states.

Among the medical/health resources are two state-of-the-art ambulances with capacity for first aid, test, and treatment of those infected or on emergency resulting from the infection.

In other news, Babajimi Benson, a Nigerian lawmaker representing Ikorodu federal constituency at the National House of Representatives, has donated hundreds of bags of rice under his organization called iCare Foodbank.

The lawmaker, the present dispatch of free rice makes the third time the foundation will be giving out food. The batch is targeted at 10,000 households in the state.

The lawmaker said that giving out the food item is important due to the extension of the lockdown.

Babajimi also called for people to nominate those who are in serious need of the food item in Ikorodu. People who qualified are the elderly, single parent, widow, and disabled with addresses that could be traced.

