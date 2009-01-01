Home | News | General | This couple had their wedding in Lagos despite lockdown, see how they did it (photos)

- A church in Lekki, Lagos, Harvesters, has found a way to beat the lockdown in the state caused by coronavirus pandemic

- The church held a wedding online using Zoom in a simple arrangement

- The Harvesters said it is their first online marriage ceremony as they wished the couple well

A Lagos church, Harvesters, in Lekki has adapted to the present situation caused by Covid-19 as it used technology to beat its restriction.

In a very unconventional move, the church held its first online wedding with popular video conferencing media, Zoom.

Harvesters, in an Instagram post, said the occasion was all shades of beauty and was super amazing. The names of the couple were Yinka and Demola.

See the picture of the newly-weds below:

