Oyo commences radio lessons for Primary School pupils

OYO State Government has commenced airing lessons in English Language and Mathematics for Primary School Pupils on the radio.

This, the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran said is in fulfilment of the state government’s promise to reduce the negative impact of schools’ closure as a result of the COVID-19 on pupils.

Adeniran said that there would be a broadcast of the interactive radio instruction initiative tagged ‘Oyo SUBEB Learning-on-air’ on Oluyole 98.5 FM, while a simulcast would be aired on Oke-Ogun 96.3 FM and Ajilete 92.1 FM.

According to him, the programme, which covers Basic 1-6, is part of the strategic efforts of Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration to keep pupils busy during the ongoing sit-at-home period and to reduce the negative impacts of school closure on pupils.

He said, “The programme is designed to start with the teaching of English language and Mathematics, while we may include other subjects subsequently. The Programme would be on air from Monday and would run every day, except on Sundays”

According to the schedule made available by the Board, the lessons would air twice every-day from Monday-Saturday.

The details of the programme made available revealed that Oyo SUBEB Learning on air would be broadcast on Mondays at 10 a.m and 4.05 p.m; Tuesdays 10.00 a.m. and 4.30 p.m; Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and 4.05 p.m.

Other days are Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.; Fridays at 10 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., while on Saturdays pupils would enjoy the highly interactive programme at 12 noon and 5:00 p.m.

Adeniran urged parents and guardians to ensure that their children and wards pay rapt attention to the educational programme and participate actively in the learning process.

It would be recalled that Oyo state Government shut schools in the State to mitigate the spread of the highly-infectious virus.

