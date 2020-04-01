Home | News | General | Another deep crisis is coming – UN warns

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has warned that the world is about to be faced with another deep emergency aside the Coronavirus pandemic.

Guterres on Wednesday said the biodiversity was declining sharply and climate disruption approaching a point of no return

Guterres made this known in his message to mark the International Mother Earth Day, NAN reports.

He said although the world is currently occupied with the COVID-19 pandemic, the world was facing another deep emergency which is the planet’s unfolding environmental crisis’

The UN chief, therefore called for decisive global action to protect the planet from both the coronavirus and the “existential threat of climate disruption’’.

Guterres further proposed climate-related actions to save countries.

“First, as we spend huge amounts of money to recover from the coronavirus, we must deliver new jobs and businesses through a clean, green transition.

“Second, where taxpayers’ money is used to rescue businesses, it needs to be tied to achieving green jobs and sustainable growth.

“Third, fiscal firepower must drive a shift from the grey to green economy, and make societies and people more resilient,’’ he said.

“We need an end to fossil fuel subsidies and the need for environmental polluters to be held accountable and made to pay compensation.

“Climate risks and opportunities must be incorporated into the financial system as well as all aspects of public policy making and infrastructure,’’ he added.

