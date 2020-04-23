Home | News | General | Nigeria Records 91 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Cases Now 873
Another deep crisis is coming – UN warns

Nigeria Records 91 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Cases Now 873



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 35 minutes ago
Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 91 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet, the NCDC said 74 cases were recorded in Lagos and 5 in Katsina.

alt

The country’s total infections has now risen to 873.

While deaths have risen to 28, at least 197 cases have recovered from the disease.

91 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;

74 in Lagos
5 in Katsina
4 in Ogun
2 in Delta
2 in Edo
1 in Kwara
1 in Oyo
1 in FCT
1 in Adamawa

As at 11:25 pm 22nd April there are 873 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 197
Deaths: 28 pic.twitter.com/oDazHLpLp0

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 22, 2020
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

