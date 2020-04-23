Nigeria Records 91 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Cases Now 873
Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 91 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
In a tweet, the NCDC said 74 cases were recorded in Lagos and 5 in Katsina.
The country’s total infections has now risen to 873.
While deaths have risen to 28, at least 197 cases have recovered from the disease.
91 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;
74 in Lagos
5 in Katsina
4 in Ogun
2 in Delta
2 in Edo
1 in Kwara
1 in Oyo
1 in FCT
1 in Adamawa
As at 11:25 pm 22nd April there are 873 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 197— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 22, 2020
Deaths: 28 pic.twitter.com/oDazHLpLp0
