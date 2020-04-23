Home | News | General | Nigeria Records 91 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Cases Now 873

Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 91 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet, the NCDC said 74 cases were recorded in Lagos and 5 in Katsina.

The country’s total infections has now risen to 873.

While deaths have risen to 28, at least 197 cases have recovered from the disease.

91 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 74 in Lagos

5 in Katsina

4 in Ogun

2 in Delta

2 in Edo

1 in Kwara

1 in Oyo

1 in FCT

1 in Adamawa As at 11:25 pm 22nd April there are 873 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 197

Deaths: 28 pic.twitter.com/oDazHLpLp0 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 22, 2020

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...