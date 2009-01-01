Home | News | General | Big blow for fans as major football league set to be cancelled

- Eredivisie otherwise known as the Dutch League was suspended with the rest of European leagues in early March

- Prime Minister Mark Rutte dealt a further blow to the league by announcing there would be no football at least until September

- Following the directive, the Eredivisie is set to cancel this season altogether

- Ajax and AZ Alkamaar are level on points at the top of the table, only separated by goal difference

The Dutch Eredivisie is on course to become the first high profile league in Europe to be cancelled altogether after the Prime Minister banned professional football until September earliest.

Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) expressed its intentions to end the 2019/2020 season following the ban.

Ajax is among the clubs set to be affected if the the Eredivisie season is cancelled. Photo: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

“Based on the government's decision, the KNVB will consult with Uefa, after which the decision will be taken,” a statement from KNVB said.

Prime minister Mark Rutte made the damning announcement on Tuesday, April 21, attributing the ban to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We will certainly not be able to handle the risks in the coming months, and we want to provide organisers with clarity. That means no Pinkpop, Zwarte Cross and no paid professional football either. That is irritating, but we will have to make that sacrifice,” the Prime Minister said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move is set to be a huge blow to the likes of Ajax and AZ Alkmaar, who were level on points at the top of the standings prior to football suspension across Europe.

The KNVB will however consult UEFA before making a final decision.

European football body UEFA had itself said some leagues would have to be cancelled in special circumstances due to the pandemic.

With some leagues including the Premier League considering a return of football albeit behind closed doors, the Dutch Prime Minister remains adamant that even in a closed door situation, there will be no professional football at least until the autumn.

Eredivisie clubs are set to meet on Friday, April 24, to discuss the repercussions of the cancellation of the league.

The Dutch league, like the rest of Europe, was cancelled in early March with nine games to go.

Initial ban on sporting events was placed until June 1 but with the date drawing closer, there seems to be no end in sight to the coronavirus situation.

