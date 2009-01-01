Home | News | General | Real Madrid superstar joins fight against deadly coronavirus, donates almost £1m in 2 big countries

- Gareth Bale has donated a sum of £1m to Spain and Wales in their fight against coronavirus

- The 30-year-old's donation is geared towards those who NHS funding does not cover in his home country

- Bale also thanked the health workers for their sacrifices during this trying time

Embattled Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale has joined the league of sportsmen funding the fight against deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The 30-year-old forward who was linked with a move to China last summer, along with his wife Emma have donated a sum of £500,000 to battle this scourge.

Meanwhile, another €500,000 was given to health service in Madrid, where he and his family have been on lockdown since March 14 as reported by The Guardian.

Spain are the second most hit country by COVID-19 after the United States of America having lost a total of 21,717 people while 208,389 cases have been recorded altogether.

The forward while making his donation to the Cardiff and Vale Health University health board said in a short clip that he just wanted to appreciate the NHS staff for their work amid the crisis.

Reports claim the gesture to the hospital where he was given birth to was channeled towards costs for staff and patients not provided for by NHS funding.

“I just wanted to make this video to thank everybody in the NHS for all their hard work and sacrifice during this COVID-19 crisis,” Bale said in a message released by the Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

“The University Hospital in Wales holds a special place in my heart. It is where I was born and it’s provided great support to my friends, my family, and the wider community.

"So I and my family would like to show our support. Keep up the good work. You’re doing an amazing job and thank you very much.”

In response to the donation. the chief executive at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Len Richards said: “It’s so heartening to hear they have chosen to give something back to their local hospital to say thank you for the services both them, their family and friends have received and to recognise all the hard work the staff and all at our hospitals are doing at this very difficult time.

“Gestures like this are a testament to the fantastic work that our clinical and support colleagues carry out every day.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi has made an awesome donation of €1 million to Hospital Clinic to help them in their research and the fight against deadly coronavirus.

People in all nations in the world have been in fear and serious tension since the outbreak of coronavirus considering how the disease is spreading and the number of deaths recorded.

Spain and Italy are among the most affected countries in the world and the circumstance has also made authorities in charge to stop all games until further notice.

