Home | News | General | See how this physically-challenged math teacher reacted after his students mocked him in class

- A physically-challenged mathematics teacher, Michael Thompson, has narrated the poor reception he got from his students the first time he met them

- The teacher said they continued mocking him for a long time until he came up with a way to use the situation to his advantage

- Michael said that he overlooked them all and took to teaching them with a big smile on his face, an attitude which made them best students of the subject and to him

A hardworking mathematics teacher, Michael Thompson, has narrated how he was first received by his students when he walked into their class.

Michael, a physically-challenged man, said that his student never liked as they mocked him because he uses crutches for movement.

He added that when he heard them say “how can this guy with crutches be our mathematics teacher”, it hurt him so badly.

The mockery continued as he was made fun of whenever he struggled to write the date at the top end of the blackboard because of his height.

It ended in tears - Twitter users laugh as they react to guy who revealed feelings to his crush (photos)

His student nicknamed him Mr Crutches. He then decided to change his perspective and control his emotions since he could not change them.

Read his tweets below:

Michael said he started smiling whenever they joked about his physical appearance. He added that as time went on, they did not only love him but fell in love with mathematics.

He, therefore, advised people to always use their energy for the right things and not waste it on situations they cannot control.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Michael shared a video in which he educated Nigerians on how to make students understand mathematics.

As seen in the clip, he makes the subject more fun by using household items as instructional materials.

Even more, he created songs using formulas as lyrics. In the video, the excited students sang one of the songs cheerfully.

How my father found out that I had not been in school for a whole year because of music – Davido recounts

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news

Despite the fact that he uses crutches, Michael's energy in the classroom is enviable. He was commended for making mathematics look so easy and helping students understand the subject.

In other news, some students at the Islamic University in Uganda have improvised a hand-washer that pumps out water and soap through automation.

The students at the centre of this creative inventions are Lucky Mwaka and Mansoor Muhammad, who also both work at the university’s research and innovation laboratory.

The main idea behind the handwashing bucket is to ensure quality hygiene in places where they cannot afford luxury cleansing items like hand santisers.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve you better

I hate being pitied - Physically challenged maths teacher reveals | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...