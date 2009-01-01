Home | News | General | 6-year-old boy becomes famous and gets big reward after designing new kits for top Italian club

A six-year-old in Italy is more than delighted after second tier side Pescara took up his kit design and actually made shirts out of it to be unveiled next season.

The lucky chap Luigi D'Agostino beat several other contestants in a competition run by Pescara for their young fans.

Since Italy is on lockdown, the club decided to help children beat boredom and what better way to do so than to engage in a drawing competition?

The competition’s motto was "give a kick to Covid-19" and quite a number of young football fans decided to take part in it.

Pescara Calcio 1936 has played a total of seven times in Serie A history.

In the designs, D'Agostino incorporated a dolphin, which is the club’s official mascot, along with several bright colours in the design.

Since the club plays in the Adriatic resort, the design included a conspicuous blue colour to signify the beaches which are famous in the area.

After his heroics, D'Agostino was invited to spend a day at Italian sports kit supplier Erreà’s headquarters in Parma to personally oversee the new team strip come to life.

