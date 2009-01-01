Home | News | General | Lord, you know the genes we don't want - Simi prays after Adekunle Gold revealed he passed only CRK and Fine Arts in school

- Nigerian singer Simi has prayed to God about the kind of genes she doesn't want her child to have

- Simi said this prayer after her husband, Adekunle Gold said that he passed CRK and fine arts subjects in school

- The expectant mother told God to have his way

Nigerian celebrity couple Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simi, always give their fans and followers something to laugh about. It has become very common to see the couple sharing banters online.

This is to the admiration of their followers who make sure to pass comments on how good it makes them feel.

Meanwhile, most of the time, it is Simi responding to her husband's post on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter.

Recently, Simi got both her fans and that of her husband's laughing and talking when she gave a response to his post on social media.

Adekunle Gold had taken to his page to talk about his childhood and how carefree he was. He spoke on his academics and what subject he passed the most.

According to him, he always passed his Christian Religious Knowledge and Fine Arts examinations when he was younger.

The Jore crooner stated that his childhood was such a cruise.

Quoting her husband's tweet, Simi made a prayer to God. The Joromi crooner said that she is before God to beg him about the genes she doesn't want in her child.

Simi stated that the Lord should have His way in the life of her child.

As expected, fans and followers dropped comments on the singer's page.

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Simi revealed a huge baby bump in her new video.

The Joromi crooner decided to share the good news with her fans through her recently-released song, Duduke. Simi released the video of the song a few hours ago. In the video, the expectant mother was seen rocking her baby bump with pride.

Dancing happily to her music, Simi said she's been waiting to meet her precious baby and she can't wait to kiss her. Describing her baby as her beloved, Simi said she loves it dearly.

